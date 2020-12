When Tomas Soucek gave West Ham the lead against Man United on 38 minutes, it was no more than they deserved.

The east Londoners had been on top at the London Stadium for almost all of the first half but their dominance hadn’t been translated into goals.

It was an easy finish when the chance presented itself, Declan Rice heading on a corner at the near post and Soucek running in completely unmarked to tap home past Dean Henderson.

Pictures from RMC Sport