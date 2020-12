There were only six minutes on the clock when Raheem Sterling found the net for Manchester City against Fulham.

After a brief game of head tennis in midfield, Riyad Mahrez played the ball into Kevin De Bruyne’s path.

As soon as the Belgian was in possession, Sterling was on his way. All it took was a look up from the attacker, and De Bruyne fed him perfectly.

With the keeper coming out to narrow the angle, the striker played it into the opposite corner with ease.

