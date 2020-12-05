It wasn’t quite a smash and grab from Manchester United at the London Stadium, but the Red Devils definitely rode their luck at West Ham on Saturday evening.

The Hammers could, and probably should have been three or four goals up by half-time, but a mixture of poor finishing and bad luck saw them go in at the break only 1-0 ahead.

It was only a matter of time before Man United got back into it, and Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford’s goals ensured the three points.

Speaking after the game, Rashford was under no illusions what the Red Devils have to stop doing.

? “We need to stop doing that.” Marcus Rashford says United’s habit of conceding first away from home must stop. Watch the reaction to Man Utd’s win at West Ham on Sky Sports PL ? pic.twitter.com/jjUg4P3fPn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 5, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports