Video: Wolves embarrass Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka for showing ‘how not to mark’ Adama Traore in TikTok clip

Wolves have officially mocked Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka with a hilarious clip on their TikTok page which highlights ‘how not to mark’ Adama Traore.

The clip, which has earned 90,000 likes so far, shows Willy Boly lofting a ball into Traore, with Xhaka being completely fooled by the ace’s decision to control the ball rather than knock it forward.

With Traore controlling the ball as Xhaka burst directly past him, the quality winger was then offered even more space to drive forward.

Not the wolves tiktok page making fun of Xhaka????? pic.twitter.com/XFiH63Ipz1 — Johan?? (@AfcJohan9) December 3, 2020

Xhaka had quite the night to forget for the Gunners, the midfielder also produced this questionable moment during the defeat.

Traore was absolutely phenomenal against Mikel Arteta’s side, the ace played a key role in both goals, dominating Kieran Tierney on Sunday night, with ex-Arsenal ace Michael Thomas telling us what the club should’ve done in order to manage the Barcelona academy graduate much better.

Xhaka has actually been let off fairly lightly with Wolves’ use of this clip, the Wanderers could’ve easily singled out the midfielder after he was turned inside and out by Traore before they scored their second.