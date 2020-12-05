Menu

Video: Kurt Zouma rises high to give Chelsea lead over Leeds and net career-best fourth league goal

Chelsea have taken the lead over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, with Kurt Zouma scoring his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Zouma is hardly known for his exploits in front of goal, but he has been in fine form so far this term. In fact, he’s been one of the Blues’ most potent attacking outlets, such has been the quality of the deliveries into the penalty area and the reliability of his finished.

The France international rose highest from the corner to head the ball into the back of the net and complete the turnaround, with Chelsea having been a goal down early on.

Frank Lampard’s men have been one of the most in-form teams in the country of late, and it’s easy to see why with the amount of quality within the squad.

Zouma, who is having the season of his career to date, is one of those players who is contributing to the cause week-in, week-out – at both ends of the field!

