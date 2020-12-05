Although the results in La Liga this weekend won’t be decisive, a win for Sevilla could inadvertently help Barcelona.

That’s always assuming the Catalans overcome a tough test at Cadiz of course.

Should Barca get the three points, and Real Madrid lose at Sevilla, it would allow Ronald Koeman’s side to draw level with Los Blancos and still have a game in hand on them.

Moreover, it would really pile the pressure on Zinedine Zidane, who’ll know that a loss at the Sanchez Pizjuan and another poor result against Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek could spell the end of his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have only won on two of their last eight visits to Sevilla, and without Sergio Ramos, they always seem to struggle.

Not that that is a concern for former Barca player, Ivan Rakitic.

“Needless to say, we need a reaction,” he said to MARCA, cited by Football Espana.

“We have to forget the Chelsea game and prepare for a good game ahead.

“We have a really positive dynamic in La Liga and we need to continue to face it with great joy and confidence, because we’re a team that does many things well.

“I think what we should be thinking about is ourselves. We know who Madrid are, how they play and what they’re capable of. It’s a long season and we all know that everyone goes through good and bad moments.

“We don’t pay attention to our rivals, we only focus on our own thing. To beat Madrid you have to play a complete game. We have to go for them.”

That will be music to the ears to Koeman and his squad who, if other results go their way too, could end the weekend in a healthy fifth place in the Spanish top flight.