Wayne Bridge wasn’t the first nor was he the last to be upset by Jose Mourinho.

The Special One seems to make a habit of making enemies of some of his players, though one might consider it his own way of motivating his staff.

Whilst at Chelsea, it appears that the Portuguese’s way of doing things wasn’t always to Bridge’s liking, and one day the left-back snapped.

“I remember having an argument with him [Mourinho] in training because he was digging me out all the time and I ended up turning around and saying, ‘What’s your problem?,” he said to talkSPORT.

“I think he tries to get something out of you and get a reaction, but my head just went.

“It was constant, I knew in myself it was alright, but he didn’t like it, it was unneeded and constant and I was pushed to the side a bit.”

“I turned a corner with him. He is a great manager, he was great for the team and training was amazing.

“Even afterwards, when I’ve had injuries, he would have me in at the training ground for treatment, asking me if I wanted to work and coach the kids. He was really good with me.

“As much as he was hard on me, and I felt it was unnecessary at the time, he’s also been really good to me.”

Depending on what side of the fence you sit, Mourinho’s tactics could be construed as bullying or a winner’s mentality.

What isn’t in doubt is his way of getting the absolute maximum out of his players over the course of a season.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Leonardo Bonnuci nets last-gasp header to complete turnaround and win Juventus the Turin derby David De Gea reacts as Manchester United turn it around vs West Ham Video: Marcus Rashford sits keeper on his backside and secures Man United win with gorgeous chip

He has failed in some campaigns of course, but his successes at Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United more than outweigh those.

He’ll never change, and all the while he’s winning things, those at the top arguably won’t expect him to.