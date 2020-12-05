Woodward set to back Solskjaer in January if either of two key priorities become available

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly prepared to financially back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the January transfer window. It is understood that the Reds remain firmly set on defender Dayot Upamecano and winger Jadon Sancho with Woodward willing to land either in January if the oppotuntity presents itself.

United’s interest in both Upamecano and Sancho has been well-documented over the last 12-months, however, a summer of disappointment led to neither making the switch to Old Trafford.

The Reds have been in the market for a centre-back for just about as long as fans can remember, but it now appears that the club’s hierarchy are set on RB Leipzig’s Upamecano who is predicted to depart Germany next summer.

Elsewhere, severely lacking an attacking right-sided player, the Red Devils had sounded out Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho as a long-term marquee signing, but his whopping £108m valuation has so far proved to be a sticking point, as per Sky Sports.

Despite the financial implications the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is causing, it has been reported that Woodward and co. are still prepared to open the cheque book in the new year.

According to a recent report from ESPN, should either player become available in January, the Reds will back manager Solskjaer in a desperate attempt to land either player who the club consider to be their number one priorities.