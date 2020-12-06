Arsenal could be handed major fitness boost for Tottenham clash

Arsenal could reportedly have Thomas Partey back in contention to take on Tottenham in this afternoon’s North London Derby in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has looked impressive since joining the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer, and he’s undoubtedly been missed since he had to go off injured in the 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Arsenal would surely have a better chance of getting something from today’s game against Spurs if Partey were available, and it looks like Mikel Arteta has hinted he could finally make it back after four games out.

Speaking ahead of the game, as quoted by football.london, Arteta said of Partey: “He’s putting a lot of pressure to us, he’s training tomorrow [Friday] with us and let’s see how it goes in the next couple of days.”

Arsenal urgently need to get back to winning ways today after a poor run of form, and victory against their rivals Tottenham would certainly be sweet.

Arteta’s side have long looked a little weak in central midfield, however, so the return of Partey could really be crucial in a game like this.