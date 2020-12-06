Video: Arsenal transfer target scores after slick counter-attack in Ligue 1 clash

Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici has scored a well-taken goal amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The Turkey international got on the end of this slick counter attack by Lille against Monaco in their Ligue 1 clash today, showing his quality and composure with this finish…

Yazici has recently been linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mirror, who also quoted his agent as saying Lille plan to sell him at some point in the near future.

“When Yusuf reaches his true potential, they want to sell him to very good clubs for a very good price, and that doesn’t seem too far,” his representative Adem Cebeci told Turkish outlet Demiroren News Agency, as translated by the Mirror.

Arsenal could do with strengthening in attacking midfield at the moment after some poor form, and with Mesut Ozil out of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.