Since Mikel Arteta has taken over at Arsenal, he’s given Dani Ceballos licence to play his natural game in the Gunners midfield.

Though there is clearly room for improvement from the Spaniard, he can still be regarded as a successful loanee for the north Londoners.

Real Madrid seem intent on bringing him back next summer, however, and, according to Don Balon, the player himself appears to be amendable to the idea. With one caveat.

Ceballos only moved to north London in the first place because of an unwillingness by Zinedine Zidane to give him enough game time.

Though Don Balon state that Real president, Florentino Perez, regards Ceballos as an important player for the club, it’s understood that Zidane doesn’t want him and would prefer that he is sold to bring in funds.

The midfielder also appears clear that the only way he will start next season in a Madrid shirt is if the Frenchman is no longer at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu.