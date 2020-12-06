Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley caught breaking COVID-19 rules whilst partying in London

Aston Villa attacking duo Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley have landed themselves in hot-water, after partying in London has seen the pair breaking the UK Gov’s strict COVID-19 rules.

The Midlands side’s Premier League match against Newcastle United on Friday was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Magpie’s camp which prompted the club’s stars to have a well-deserved weekend off.

Grealish, 25 and Barkley, 27, were spotted breaching COVID-19 guidelines after wining and dining at a London restaurant on Saturday evening.

The Villa and England team-mates who were out celebrating Barkley’s 27th birthday were spotted in a popular Mayfair restaurant.

The duo’s decision to socialise among others whilst in a tier 2 area has put them in breach of the UK Gov’s regimented guidelines.

The UK Gov’s tier 2 guidelines state: “You must not socialise with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.”

According to a recent report from The Sun, another restaurant diner said: “You wouldn’t have thought there was a global health pandemic going on. They were arrogantly partying without a care.

“Staff wore masks but Grealish and Barkley didn’t.”



The Sun’s report goes on to claim how alleged footage has emerged showing the pair partying and drinking alcohol late into the evening.

According to the report, a Villa spokesperson said: “Having reviewed footage forwarded to us on Saturday, it appears as though two of our players who live in Tier 2 areas of the country were eating in a restaurant in a tier 2 location on Saturday afternoon during a weekend off. They left the restaurant at 7.45pm.”