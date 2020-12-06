Barcelona confirm major injury blow that could affect Man Utd & Arsenal transfer plans

Barcelona have confirmed yet another injury blow to French forward Ousmane Dembele.

The 23-year-old has had numerous fitness issues in his time at the Nou Camp, and it’s majorly affected his ability to reach his full potential after initially looking such an exciting prospect at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

The Catalan giants have now confirmed on their official site that Dembele has a hamstring injury and that it’s not yet clear how long he’ll be out for.

As well as being a blow for Dembele himself, and for his current club Barcelona, it could majorly affect the transfer plans of both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The France international has continued to be linked with Man Utd by Mundo Deportivo, and if he’d stayed fit he could certainly have been a fine addition to a problem area of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Dembele may well have relished a move to a new league to give him a fresh start, and might also have found it easier to play regularly at United given the lack of other quality wide players at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have also been linked with Dembele by Todo Fichajes, in a surprise swap deal involving Nicolas Pepe.

This follows the Daily Star claiming the Gunners could be ready to sell Pepe, and Dembele could have been a fine replacement, but a January move may now be a lot less likely.