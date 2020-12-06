The BBC have used hawk-eye style footage to show that Dean Henderson’s long ball to team-mate Bruno Fernandes during Saturday’s 3-1 win over West Ham, did in fact, go out of play.

United travelled to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon where they faced-off against an in-form West Ham United.

Despite a dire first-half which saw the Reds go 1-0 down thanks to a Jarrod Bowen opener, United fought their way back during the second 45-minutes before eventually going on to win 3-1.

The goal which inspired United’s comeback came from midfielder Paul Pogba, however, although nobody was denying the Frenchman’s superb finish, there was a questionable moment during the build-up play.

Goalkeeper Henderson hoofed the ball up pitch and into Fernandes’ path, however, there were some questions over whether or not the keeper’s ball went out of play.

Despite some consideration, the on-field officials decided that there was no way to prove Henderson’s ball had crossed the line and given the fact the fourth official had not seen it, Pogba’s goal stood.

In light of Saturday’s controversial moment, the BBC have created a hawk-eye style graphic which appears to show that Henderson’s ball, did in fact, cross the line of play.

Great view of Dean Henderson’s pre assist ?? pic.twitter.com/3nmfH65qVR — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 5, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BBC