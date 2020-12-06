“Beginning to have major doubts” – These Arsenal fans detail Arteta’s clear deficiency that’s ruining Arsenal’s season

It’s often said that the team with better players will win a game, but today we also saw the difference that excellent coaching can make.

Spurs probably have the better overall squad but both teams are fairly evenly matched on paper, but you could just see that Jose Mourinho has built a team which knows how to get a result.

Everything Spurs did had a purpose and everyone knew where their teammate was going to be at all times, while Arsenal adopted a more scattergun approach and the lack of a plan was painfully obvious.

Every time they get the ball there’s a delay of a second or two while the ball carrier tries to figure out what run his teammate is going to make, but that’s just enough to allow the opposition to funnel back into their shape and deny any space.

Mikel Arteta has to take most of the blame for that and it’s surprising to see because he was given a lot of credit for the way he organised the team when he first arrived, so something has gone wrong somewhere.

They never really looked like beating Spurs today and it’s understandable that the fans are hacked off, while you really do need to wonder if Arteta’s job could be on the line at some point soon:

Really important this game. We were allowed to attack for 90 minutes. It completely exposed our lack of creativity, cluelessness of Arteta as well as our lack of game plan. We are not going anywhere with this manager. — (Pseudo)Random Stranger (@Indrathegooner) December 6, 2020

Arteta has no damn game plan, we just running around hoping for the best #TOTARS — . (@_BraBhiza) December 6, 2020

Arteta… No plan — Will (@_bengky_) December 6, 2020

Arteta’s game plan is to throw in crosses. That doesn’t fit our strikers in the slightest. Only thing we ever try to do. Absolutely no adaptation or change week to week — J (@CatalystRR) December 6, 2020

Arteta today

Played Bellerin instead of Niles

Ignored Nelson & ESR without any explenation

Still played Willian

Has no game plan whatsoever only sideways pasess and inshAllah — Arbër ?? (@gunner18893) December 6, 2020

Arsenal’s attacking plan. Cross, cross and more cross. Cross and pray. Damn it Arteta, is that all you’ve got in setting the team up? #AFC #TOTARS — Chin Sian (@chinsian) December 6, 2020