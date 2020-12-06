Manchester United are reportedly ready to double the wages of in-form star player Bruno Fernandes as his form attracts interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Red Devils signed Fernandes less than a year ago, and the Portugal international has proven a big hit since that January move from Sporting Lisbon.

According to the Daily Mirror, Fernandes may now earn himself a bumper new contract that would double his wages to around £200,000 a week.

This comes as La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona supposedly show an interest in the 26-year-old after his tremendous record of 22 goals and 14 assists in just 37 games for United, according to the Mirror.

It seems clear that Fernandes is already firmly up there with the finest attacking midfielders in Europe, and he could be a fine fit for an elite club like Real or Barca.

Both these clubs look considerably weaker than in recent times, and would surely benefit from the spark and creativity Fernandes brings in midfield, with Real in need of long-term successors for ageing duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while Barcelona are yet to ever truly replace the legendary Xavi or Andres Iniesta.

Still, Fernandes has fit in well at MUFC and may well be happy to continue, especially if they can tempt him with a big pay rise as the Mirror suggest.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick recently compared Fernandes to Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne, and that seems a fair comparison.

“He’s the most important player in the team,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He does give the ball away at times but the reason he does that is because he’s always looking to penetrate, always looking to make things happen.

“He’s like Kevin De Bruyne in that he tries to make killer passes. They don’t always come off, but the success he’s had is because he carries on trying to make something happen and in the end it gets the team results.

“He could go on to become one of those players we think about like (Eric) Cantona, the likes of which are remembered forever. I can’t remember the last time a player has had the effect he has in terms of goals and assists and helping get points on the board.”