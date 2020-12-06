Although it’s only early December with less than a third of Premier League games completed in the 2020/21 season, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, already appears to have conceded the title.

The Reds won their first English top-flight crown in 30 years last season, but injuries to key players is hampering their ability to keep a firm hold on the trophy.

That said, Liverpool are right in amongst the front runners at this stage, though the German clearly feels that Chelsea have the right mixture of ingredients to beat them to the punch this year.

“If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites,” he said ahead of Sunday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, cited by the Daily Express.

“They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start – and they are full on.

“They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other – so that is it.”

The Blues showed their credentials in a comeback win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Despite going down early to a goal from Patrick Bamford, which owed more to an uncharacteristic error from keeper, Edouard Mendy, Frank Lampard’s side looked comfortable throughout the 90 minutes.

Perhaps it’s only mind games from Klopp at this early stage, but there’s no doubt that Chelsea do have something about them this season.