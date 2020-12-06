Olivier Giroud breaks Premier League record after another fine performance for Chelsea

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is on fire at the moment, and his goal against Leeds United yesterday saw him set a new Premier League record.

The France international fired home an important equaliser for Chelsea on their way to a 3-1 win over Leeds, following on from his superb four-goal haul against Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

With his latest strike, Giroud is now the oldest player ever to score in six consecutive starts in the Premier League, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

34 – At 34 years and 66 days, Olivier Giroud is also the oldest player to ever score in six consecutive Premier League starts. Maturity. #CHELEE https://t.co/JatIBJvHMq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

This will surely make Frank Lampard think twice about Giroud, whose future at Stamford Bridge has looked in some doubt after a lack of playing time.

The 34-year-old is in superb form now, though, and has shown he surely deserves to be in the Blues’ starting XI more often.

Giroud has been linked with the likes of Juventus by Calciomercato in recent times, but Chelsea should surely do all they can to persuade him to stay and offer him the playing time he deserves.