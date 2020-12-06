Diego Simeone hails hard-working Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hailed star attacker Thomas Lemar for his mental resilience to keep working hard and improving.

Lemar, 25, joined Atletico Madrid in 2018 from Ligue 1 side Monaco in a transfer that cost Simeone’s side a whopping £64.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite the Frenchman’s huge price-tag, his first two-years in Spain have seen the 2018 World Cup winner come under criticism for some sub-par performances.

After featuring in a total of 85 matches in all competitions, Atleitco Madrid’s 25-year-old has only managed to be directly involved in just 11 goals.

However, seemingly sticking with his near £65m man, Simeone appears determined to drag the best out of Lemar after allowing him to feature in 13 matches so far, this season.

Currently sitting top of La Liga table, Simeone will be exceptionally excited to see his side six-points better off than rivals Real Madrid and with a game in hand.

In addition to the battle of Madrid, Atletico currently sit a stunning 12-points higher than 26-times La Liga winners, Barcelona.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Valladolid on Saturday during a game which saw Lemar get on the scoresheet alongside team-mate, Marcos Llorente, Simeone was quick to praise his French attacker.

“It makes me very happy,” Simeone admitted, as quoted by AS. “He has been working for a long time to show what a footballer he is and what he has inside.

“He did not have the regularity to have continuity in the team.

“Hopefully this goal will generate security and poise in the team to reach the goal of the club.

“There are many games and the better the group is in general, the better we can compete.”