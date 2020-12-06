“Either Lennon goes or the ten does” – These Celtic fans fear keeping Neil Lennon is simply handing Rangers the title

This afternoon looked like the perfect chance for Neil Lennon to get his Celtic team back on track against a St Johnstone side who they usually dominate and beat convincingly.

The Saints do have a curious tendency to go to Celtic Park and get a result every now and then, but Celtic still have the quality to blow them away if they play well.

Celtic struggled to get going this afternoon after another tepid performance with only one up front for most of the game, so they can count themselves fortunate to even escape with a point after Chris Kane gave St Johnstone a late lead in the game.

Neil Lennon might point to the equaliser as another sign of the spirit in the team and it could still buy him a few more games to turn things around, but Rangers are starting to run away with the title.

The fans have been fed up for a while so there’s no great surprise with the the reaction tonight, but it still makes makes you wonder what the Celtic board are waiting for:

Same story every week. Neil Lennon needs to go absolutely clueless. Could not tell you what system we are playing. How much longer can we let this go on? Absolute shambles from top to bottom. There is no turning point with Lennon in charge and it is clear to see. — Kieran Auld (@kieran_auld) December 6, 2020

2 wins in 12 games. How can anyone accept this? Out of 2 competitions, 10 already gone but hey lets hope we beat Hearts so Lennon can get his treble. Embarrassing — . (@_RH88_) December 6, 2020

It’s an act of self harm by the board keeping him in the post for a minute longer, Lennon Out — ConM70 (@Celticsam4) December 6, 2020

Either Lennon goes or the ten does — R¥an (@ryanbla1r) December 6, 2020

As if Lennon wasn’t already on borrowed time. Got to go — JJMT (@mct08) December 6, 2020

Celtic do have a couple of games in hand but Rangers find themselves thirteen points clear at the top of the table just now, while there’s no guarantee that Celtic will win either game.

This was supposed to be the season where Celtic won their tenth straight title, but it appears that Rangers could have things tied up pretty soon if this continues.