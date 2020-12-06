Menu

‘Enough with the Willian experiment’ and ‘time to Partey’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for derby vs Spurs

Mikel Arteta has made three changes to the Arsenal side that started the 2-1 defeat to Wolves ahead of today’s mammoth derby encounter against heated rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Holding partners Gabriel in central defence, which is unsurprising as the ace came on at halftime in last weekend’s defeat to replace David Luiz following the nasty clash of heads with Raul Jimenez.

The biggest change is undoubtedly the return of summer signing Thomas Partey, with the marquee man missing four games through an injury that forced him off in the defeat to Aston Villa.

The final change is also a high-profile one as Alexandre Lacazette replaces Joe Willock, with Arteta discussing the Frenchman’s ‘confidence’ booster after a fine goal against Rapid Wien on Thursday.

With Arsenal’s post stating that Holding will ‘partner’ Gabriel, this could be a hint that the side will actually be deploying a non three centre-back system.

Take a look at how the Gunners will line up for the all-important clash below:

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Arteta will also be itching to get back on level terms with Jose Mourinho, as the Spaniard succumbed to the ‘special one’ when they first met as opposing managers during last season’s restart.

The pressure is certainly on Partey to show that he’s the man to make this Arsenal side tick after a disastrous run of form, fans will be hoping that the Ghanaian can inspire more creativity.

  1. akan says:
    December 6, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Brendon Rodgers said after the game against leicester “we targeted Xhaka” Jurgen Klopp confirmed he also employed a similar tactical means to easily get into the Arsenal back four. Every premier league coach and manager knows Arsenal have a great big bullseye painted on as a weak spot every time he plays. Everyone that is except our manager. Jose Mourinho must be licking his lips right now.

