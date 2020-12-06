After the troubles that Chelsea have had with Kepa Arrizabalaga, the last thing that Frank Lampard needs is for his new No.1 to replicate the error prone Spaniard.
Although the Blues went on to win their match against Leeds United on Saturday night, they had to come back after an absolute howler from Edouard Mendy.
As former Chelsea player, Patrick Bamford, was played through, there was simply no need for Mendy to come racing out of his area.
MORE: Match Of The Day Prove Ball Went Out Of Play Before Pogba Goal Against West Ham
A quick side-step from Bamford gave him the easiest of chances to finish and put Leeds 1-0 up.
Mendy’s rashness certainly didn’t impress Rob Green who was watching on in the Sky Sports studio.
“As a goalkeeper you’re then making a decision off the back of a mistake [Zouma getting dragged out of position],” he said, cited by the Daily Star.
“As a defender you’re saying ‘you should protect the goal – where’s the danger’. He doesn’t recognise it.
“It’s hesitation from Mendy, we were praising him before the game. It’s the goalkeeper’s curse.
“It feels like he shouldn’t come. He ends up deciding to come because he’s so close and it’s just two mistakes.
“If Kurt Zouma’s coming towards the goal and in the correct position you don’t go. I think he’s [Mendy] been lulled into it by the danger of Patrick Bamford making that run.
“Two mistakes. It was very avoidable.”
Before Sunday’s fixtures are played, Chelsea sit proudly atop the Premier League, and if they’re able to continue with their current form heading into the new year, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be considered title contenders.
That’s assuming Mendy doesn’t have too many moments like he did on Saturday.