Contact made: Arsenal step up interest in transfer of PL star adored by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Manchester City over a potential transfer deal for defender John Stones.

The England international has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium in recent times, so it makes sense that clubs might sense an opportunity to lure him away.

Stones would surely play more at Arsenal, with 90min reporting that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, formerly of City’s coaching staff, is a big fan of the player and feels he could still be one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

The report states that Arsenal have asked City to keep them informed over Stones’ availability as they step up their interest in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could undoubtedly do with more strengthening after a poor start to the season, and many fans would agree that Stones could be an upgrade on the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

The 26-year-old was once considered a huge prospect at former club Everton, and he initially made a decent impact at City before falling down the pecking order.

city john stones

John Stones in action for Manchester City

Arsenal would do well to take advantage of this situation, and Stones could do well to be reunited with Arteta, who clearly rates him highly.

“Arteta is a huge fan, and thinks Stones could still be one of the best defenders in Europe,” a source is quoted by 90min. “City have clearly moved on and so a move in 2021 looks a realistic option.”

