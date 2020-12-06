Key boost for Spurs and blow to Arsenal with hope that Hugo Lloris will start in crucial derby

According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Tottenham Hotspur feel ‘optimism’ around Hugo Lloris, with Spurs confident their star keeper will be fit to start in this afternoon’s crucial derby against Arsenal.

This development comes despite Lloris seemingly being ruled out on Friday, the Frenchman was left out of Jose Mourinho’s squad for the Europa League draw against LASK, sparking injury concerns.

Former Manchester City and England star Joe Hart seemed set to make his first Premier League start in two years for this afternoon’s north London derby – but that may not be the case with this update.

Spurs themselves have hinted that too much has been made of the concerns over Lloris with this.

Optimism around that Hugo Lloris may in fact be able to start today's game for Tottenham, having been effectively ruled out on Friday. Huge boost for Mourinho if that proves to be the case. Joe Hart had thought he was going to start his first PL game for two years — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 6, 2020

Lloris has been Spurs’ No.1 for over eight years now, with the stopper becoming a leader for club and country since, there’s no doubt that this will be a massive boost for Mourinho’s men.

There’s much more than just bragging rights at stake at Tottenham’s state-of-the-art stadium today, the Gunners have been on a disastrous run which has left them 15th.

At the same time, Spurs have been chipping away results and have the chance to retake the Premier League’s top spot with a victory.