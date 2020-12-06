Heading into the final few games of the year, Liverpool have remained competitive and, despite serious injury problems in defence, are well placed ahead of the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is owed a huge debt of gratitude from the Reds fan base, the German’s charisma and will to win clearly infectious.

All of his players have responded to his methods again, week in and week out, despite their injury crisis seemingly deepening on a weekly basis.

If the Anfield outfit can get to January unscathed, then there’s a possibility they can really attack the second half of the season if a planned and sensational double swoop is successful.

According to German daily, Bild, and cited by the Daily Star, Liverpool are looking to acquire RB Leipzig pair, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

The former has long been on the wish list of European football’s biggest clubs, whilst the Daily Star note that Klopp has been impressed by Konate’s performances this season.

Neither is likely to come cheap, but can the Reds afford to risk further problems by not signing them?