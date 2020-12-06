Man United in pole position to seal attacker transfer after entering into advanced talks

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada.

The 19-year-old has really caught the eye in his native Argentina and will surely be on the move to a bigger club before long.

United were recently linked with Almada in a report from TMW, and now Todo Fichajes add that the Red Devils look the best-placed to sign him after entering into advanced talks over a deal.

They claim that United could agree a deal for Almada in the coming weeks, so it may be that this exciting prospect will be on his way to Old Trafford in January.

MUFC supporters would surely be glad to see this deal go through, with the teenager looking a superb talent who could already add some much-needed spark to their attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has had an up-and-down start to the season, and Almada could be an upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James as an option out wide.

Todo Fichajes claim Almada is determined to make the step up in his career and it could therefore make sense that he’d be eyeing a move to the Premier League.