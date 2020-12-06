Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has praised the performance of Paul Pogba in Manchester United’s win over West Ham.

The Red Devils came from behind to win 3-1 away to the Hammers, with Pogba scoring a stunning equaliser to set up a much better second half for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Pogba has been an inconsistent performer for Man Utd, but he has always shown glimpses of real quality, with this strike reminiscent of the kind of magic he showed during his days at Juventus.

Hasselbaink says the key to this is Pogba playing further forward, and he certainly seemed to shine in a more advanced role when Donny van de Beek was taken off against West Ham.

“It’s all about this. Paul playing higher up the pitch. This is what he can do,” Hasselbaink said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“That is brilliant! Mucking about going deep, no, he needs to play higher because he can get chances like this and he can put them away and do something special.

“It’s a brilliant, brilliant goal.”

Hasselbaink also praised the instinctive finishing of MUFC youngster Mason Greenwood, who also looked back to his best against West Ham.

The 19-year-old exploded onto the scene last season but has not looked quite as convincing this term, though he reminded everyone of his superb finishing to make it 2-1 to United in yesterday’s match.

Hasselbaink, a clinical striker himself during his playing days, was clearly impressed, saying: “It’s 100 per cent instinct. He’s not thinking, he’s just going with the flow.

“He should be so proud of this goal because this is not an easy goal. Normally you’d need three or four touches to score from there but he doesn’t.

“I would have been very, very proud of that goal.”