Manchester United overtake Tottenham to set impressive Premier League record

Manchester United have temporarily moved top of the pile in terms of Premier League teams to pick up the most points from losing positions.

The Red Devils came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at West Ham in yesterday’s Premier League clash, showing once again that they’re the comeback kings.

United also recently won 3-2 away at Southampton after going in 2-0 down at the break, and this latest result means they’ve overtaken Tottenham as the team with most points from losing positions in Premier League history…

385 – Following their win at West Ham, @ManUtd have won more points from losing positions than any other side in Premier League history. Dogged. #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/YUtFXvYE5n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

This could end up being short-lived, however, as Tottenham could get back on top if they come from behind to beat Arsenal in today’s North London Derby.

Spurs should be favourites against the Gunners, but it’s quite often that we see the winning team have to come from behind in these derby clashes.

This was precisely what happened in their last meeting back in July, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring the opener for Arsenal before goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld gave Jose Mourinho’s side all three points.

For now, however, this is an impressive record from United as they move up into fourth place in the Premier League table.