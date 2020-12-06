Man United set to extend out-of-favour midfielder’s contract

Manchester United are reportedly set to trigger a one-year extension in midfield outcast, Jesse Lingard’s current deal.

Lingard, 27, joined United’s youth academy all the way back in 2000 and after a series of successful loan spells, the English midfielder went on to force his way into his side’s first-team plans.

Arguably, Lingard’s greatest moment for United came during the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. During injury time, Lingard popped up and smashed home the game’s winner to ensure the illustrious trophy returned to Manchester.

However, after seemingly falling out-of-favour with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there were some summer suggestions that the 27-year-old could be set to depart the club he’s been at for the last 20-years.

Leading journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that there was a possibility that Lingard could have joined domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Lingard > Tottenham possible only if Dele Alli will leave. Let’s see on next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020



However, despite a summer transfer window of uncertainty, Lingard failed to move on, forcing him to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place once again.

The latest in the ongoing-saga comes from the Daily Star who claim that the United hierarchy are planning on triggering a 12-month contract extension in the 27-year-old’s deal.

Lingard, whose current contract is set to expire next summer has a pre-agreed optional one-year extension included which can see his employers trigger it, ensuring the midfielder does not leave the club for free.