Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard is reportedly ready to ask to leave the club amid doubts over his long-term Old Trafford future.

The 27-year-old has struggled for playing time in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in recent times, though he supposedly remains open to staying, according to Team Talk.

The report explains, however, that Lingard is keen for Man Utd to decide whether they’ll take up their option to extend his contract, and that he’d ideally like to know what’s going on by January.

Lingard is also linked with a number of Premier League clubs in Team Talk’s report, as well as big-name Scottish duo Celtic and Rangers.

It seems clear Lingard won’t be short of options if he does leave the Red Devils, so it’s fair enough that he wants to settle his future as soon as possible.

At this point, most United fans would probably not be too bothered about seeing Lingard leaving, though former MUFC midfielder Luke Chadwick previously told CaughtOffside that he still thinks he has a role to play at the club.

“Jesse Lingard’s obviously got a great history at the club, coming through the academy…” Chadwick said.

“(He) got into the first-team, had some real good spells, and probably suffered due to his personal situation affecting his form last season.

“But on form I think Jesse Lingard can offer so much to Manchester United. We speak about players like Pogba, Fernandes, who are all wonderful on the ball, but I think what Lingard offers is wonderful movement, whether he plays in central or wide areas. He understands the game really well in terms of his movement off the ball.

“I think maybe more likely now is that that could be coming off the bench, but I think there is game time there for Lingard. Obviously he needs to think about his own future. If you look at the squad Ole’s put together I’d be quite surprised if Jesse was a starter, but I think he still offers plenty to be an effective Premier League player.”