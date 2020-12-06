Pogba sends message to Solskjaer over Manchester United playing style

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken about the way he wants the team to play in what could be seen as a subtle message to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s not clear exactly what Solskjaer is drilling into his players at the moment, but it’s having mixed results as Man Utd have been hugely inconsistent so far this season.

The Red Devils have been mostly pretty dreadful in home games, but superb on the road, though even then their form can change dramatically from one half of football to the next.

In the recent win at Southampton, United started slowly and came from 2-0 down to win 3-2, while it was a similar story in yesterday’s victory at West Ham, when they came from 1-0 down to emerge 3-1 winners.

Pogba has made it clear he thinks United need to be playing quick, one and two touch football to get the best out of the players they have.

Solskjaer’s sides have sometimes started games very slowly, so perhaps the Norwegian tactician would do well to listen to Pogba’s insight on this.

“We played. We play how we love to play football,” Pogba told MUTV. “Remember against Leipzig, when we played, when we scored the goals in the second half it was the same. It was two touch, two touch, one touch.

“The goal of Rashy was one-touch football. It was beautiful. That’s what we are, we have the quality to do that, and we have to do it from the start.

“There are so many chances, we conceded, it was hard for us in the first half and we showed character in the second half and that’s what we have to remember.”