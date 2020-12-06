Mesut Ozil unwilling to leave Arsenal before contract expires with lucrative loyalty bonuses and mammoth £350,000-a-week wages factors

According to the Mirror, Mesut Ozil believes that he will have the chance to feature for another top club in the future, with the superstar set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer next summer.

The Mirror report that an exit before the Gunners outcast can walk away for free is ‘unlikely’, which certainly makes sense when the bigger picture is looked at.

Ozil earns £350,000-a-week with the north London outfit, with the marquee contract that was signed in January 2018 also including lucrative loyalty bonuses and ‘incentives for staying’, as per the Mirror.

The Athletic (subscription required) reported earlier this season that Ozil banked an £8m loyalty bonus from the club in September, owing to his decision not leave over the summer.

Despite seeing regular action when his former captain Mikel Arteta initially took over as boss, the playmaker has found himself cast aside once again.

The World Cup winner has not made a competitive appearance since March, which came in Arsenal’s final Premier League game before the three-month suspension.

Ozil branded the club ‘disloyal’ after he was left out of the Premier League squad, with the attacking midfielder also not registered for action in the Europa League.

With the Gunners massively struggling for creativity as of late, Ozil made it clear that he stills wants to fight for a place with some Twitter activity during the side’s shock defeat to Aston Villa.

Ozil actually hasn’t even been part of a single matchday squad for any of Arsenal’s last 28 games across all competitions.

Considering some of the treatment that Ozil has faced from the club, as well as being scapegoated for the side’s poor performances by the media, it’s no surprise to see that the star doesn’t want to lose himself big money to leave before his contract expires.