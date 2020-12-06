Paris-Saint Germain open contract renewal talks with superstar

Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly began contract talks with superstar Kylian Mbappe in an attempt to warn off interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 21, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on-loan before making his eye-watering £130.5m switch permanent, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Paris just over three-years ago, the world-class attacker has gone on to become one of the sport’s most decorated youngsters.

Domestically, Mbappe has helped guide his Paris-Saint Germain side to a whopping nine major trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles.

Despite a hugely successful spell in the French capital, there has been recent speculation that Paris-Saint Germain’s young World Cup winner could be set to move on.

However, Paris-Saint Germain fans will be relieved to see the latest report, which comes from French outlet Le10Sport, who claim the club have opened contract talks with the 21-year-old.

Le10Sport report that Paris-Saint Germain’s sporting director Leandro is making good progress in his attempts to get Mbappe to commit his long-term future to the club.

It is understood that Paris-Saint Germain’s club officials are ‘confident’ they’ll see their 21-year-old superstar pen a new deal which could signal an end to speculation surrounding his future.