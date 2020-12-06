Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has lifted the lid on how a recent COVID-19 diagnosis has impacted his fitness.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United from Juventus back in 2016, four-years after departing the Reds’ youth academy. Pogba’s Old Trafford reunion cost the Reds’ hierarchy a whopping £94.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival back in Manchester, the French World Cup winner has featured in 177 games and has been directly involved in 69 goals in all competitions.

The talented playmaker’s latest contributions came during his side’s 3-1 win over David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Pogba’s 1-1 equaliser was the catalyst behind his side’s comeback after he popped up on the edge of the area and superbly curled home an inch-perfect strike.

However, Pogba’s classy goalscoring heroics during Saturday’s Premier League match are in stark contrast with how the rest of his season has so far gone.

The French midfielder has suffered some hugely patchy form which has seen him demoted to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s subs bench during recent weeks.

After a recent positive COVID-19 test revealed the Frenchman would need to be sidelined for a two-week period, Pogba was inevitably forced to withdraw from international duty with France.

Speaking exclusively to MUTV, the 27-year-old has revealed how COVID-19 has had a huge impact on his personal fitness levels.

“It’s strange,” Pogba said. “It’s hard to explain because you wouldn’t understand.

“Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It’s not me. I get tired very fast and I’m out of breath really fast.

“The first game of the season, I couldn’t run. I was trying. I spoke with the manager. ‘I will start the game and let’s see’, but I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get back to my fitness and to get back physically good.

“It’s good to get back in the team, and to score this goal to help the team get back in the game, it’s very important for the team. I’m very happy for that.



“It’s such a difference. I’m finding my rhythm as well. I feel so much better, I felt I could go again, control the game, getting the ball. That’s what I like, myself.

“That’s what I think is good for the team. I’m a team player. As long as the team wins, that’s the most important, you know? That’s why I came here and that’s why I want to be successful.”