(Photo) – Liverpool spell Caoimhin Kelleher’s name wrong on ace’s iconic Premier League debut shirt

Liverpool Football Club have made an extremely rare error as they’ve misspelt the name on the back of the shirt for one of their own players.
Liverpool’s kitman missed out the ‘E’ from promising youngster Caoimhin Kelleher’s surname, this comes on the Irishman’s Premier League debut as well, in a real moment to forget for the Reds.
Kelleher was preferred to Adrian for the mid-week Champions League tie against Ajax and his fine performance has earned him a start this evening against Wolves.
Kelleher wearing a shirt with his name spelt wrong… ????
— LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) December 6, 2020
Poor Guy!
Someone misspelt Kelleher name on the back of his shirt
— The Anfield Chat (@AnfieIdChat) December 6, 2020
It’s certainly surprising that this has happened, Kelleher has an interesting story about his top-flight debut shirt though I guess…