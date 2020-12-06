Menu

(Photos) – No wonder Lionel Messi can’t score free kicks for Barcelona anymore with Cadiz latest side to deploy clever method

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi’s now taken over 50 free-kick attempts without scoring, which isn’t surprising at all considering the clever methods that sides are using to stop the Barcelona superstar’s magical ability.

Cadiz were the latest side to showcase the smart way to stop the attacker scoring from dead-ball situations, as they crowded their line and six-yard area on at least two occasions in last night’s win.

Cadiz upset the odds to reel off a surprise 2-1 win against Ronald Koeman’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jamie Vardy breaks Sheffield United hearts with a last minute winner to punish poor touch
‘Enough with the Willian experiment’ and ‘time to Partey’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for derby vs Spurs
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness details ‘fascinating’ Gay pride experience in passionate speech about homophobia on Sky Sports

With this in mind, is it time for Lionel Messi and Barcelona to start experimenting with short free-kick routines that could massively catch the opposition off guard?

More Stories Cadiz CF Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.