PSG sack Jese Rodriguez following sex scandal and breaking Covid rules by partying in Canary Islands

Former Stoke City forward Jese Rodriguez has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain following a sex scandal and flouting of COVID-19 regulations.

The Spaniard has not had the best of times at the Parc des Princes, with the club seemingly concerned about his personal life damaging their image as they now make the decision to terminate his contract early.

Jese previously looked an exciting young talent at Real Madrid, but his career has gone majorly downhill in recent times, with this another blow.

It follows the 27-year-old cheating on his partner with model Rocio Amar, who is also a friend of his partner Aurah Ruiz.

Jese also broke Covid regulations by partying in the Canary Islands recently without a mask and without social distancing.

A club statement read: “Paris Saint-Germain and Jese have agreed to terminate the player’s contract, which expires on June 30, 2021.

“Aged 27, the native of Las Palmas (Canary Islands) arrived in Paris during the summer of 2016. In the Red and Blue jersey, Jese will have played 18 games and scored 2 goals, in all competitions, winning 1 Championship of France (2020), 1 Coupe de la Ligue (2017) and 1 Champions Trophy (2017).

“Paris Saint-Germain wish Jese the best in the rest of his professional career.”