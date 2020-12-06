North London derbies are by their very nature always competitive affairs, but Sunday afternoon’s has more riding on it than usual.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side know that with a win they can move back to the top of the table and also keep their local rivals way down in 14th position – at best – in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta will surely have something to say about that, and the Spaniard has a habit of inspiring his troops to glory when backs are against the wall.

He may be encouraged to hear that Spurs’ first-choice keeper, Hugo Lloris, may not return for the game too.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham released a statement which cryptically noted that there was ‘understood to be uncertainty’ over whether the Frenchman would play or not.

Should he not make the match, that would mean that Mourinho has to put his faith in Joe Hart.

It would be Hart’s first Premier League start since Boxing Day 2018 according to the Daily Star. On that occasion he conceded five goals for Burnley against Everton, which doesn’t bode well.