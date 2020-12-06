Video: £27m Gabriel Magalhaes eased off Harry Kane before Spurs scored opener against Arsenal with £45m man Thomas Partey also effortlessly beat

England captain Harry Kane made marquee Arsenal summer signings Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey look like complete amateurs before bagging the assist for Spurs’ first today.

Kane controlled the ball expertly after a header from Steven Bergwijn, Gabriel was right behind him as he did so, with the centre-back questionably deciding to ease off the striker at that point.

Kane then easily touched the ball past Partey before playing the ball out wide to partner Heung-Min Son, who cut in past Rob Holding before curling the ball into the back of the net with a fine strike.

As per the Independent, Arsenal’s ownership approved the move to trigger Partey’s £45m (€50m) release clause at Atletico after a personal request from Arteta, with Gabriel costing £27m (Guardian)

The duo simply weren’t good enough in this passage of play, they can’t be totally blamed for the goal as that would downplay Son’s magnificence, but big-money players should be doing much better here.

What does Mikel Arteta need to do in order to get the side to be more aggressive in duels like this?