(Video) Brilliant Zaha double downs West Brom

Crystal Palace FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Crystal Palace attacking duo, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke have bagged three goals in less than 20-minutes to ensure West Brom face yet another top-flight defeat.

The Eagles, who travelled to West Brom earlier this afternoon opened the scoring after defender Darnell Furlong unfortunately netted into his own goal.

The Baggies did manage to draw level after half hour after Conor Gallagher scored a perfectly tucked home drive.

However, after going down to 10-men after midfielder Matheus Pereira was sent packing for a petulant challenge, Palace have been on top ever since.

Roy Hodgson’s side finally got their breakthrough just before the hour-mark after star attacker Zaha beautifully curled home a strike which was soon followed up by striker Benteke.

It didn’t take Zaha long to double his tally after netting his second just before the 70-minute mark.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

