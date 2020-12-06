Menu

Video: Georginio Wijnaldum scores stunning long-range curler for Liverpool vs Wolves

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Liverpool have punished Wolves in the 57th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie by extending their lead immediately after the Wanderers had a brilliant chance at the other end.

Henderson won the ball back and it was a long-range pass forward from the captain that led to another goal for the Reds, after his dangerous ball in also led to Mohamed Salah’s opener in the first-half.

Wijnaldum controlled the ball expertly before driving further forward and curling the ball into the back of the net with a fantastic strike from just outside the box.

Pictures from Prime Video and RMC Sport.

It’s nice to Wijnaldum scoring for the Reds considering his brilliant record for the Holland national team.

