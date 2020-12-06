Video: Georginio Wijnaldum scores stunning long-range curler for Liverpool vs Wolves

Liverpool have punished Wolves in the 57th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie by extending their lead immediately after the Wanderers had a brilliant chance at the other end.

Henderson won the ball back and it was a long-range pass forward from the captain that led to another goal for the Reds, after his dangerous ball in also led to Mohamed Salah’s opener in the first-half.

Wijnaldum controlled the ball expertly before driving further forward and curling the ball into the back of the net with a fantastic strike from just outside the box.

Georginio Wijnaldum at the Kop End! ? WHAT A STRIKE!#PLonPrime #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/hs8hoHh734 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 6, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Referee uses VAR to overturn penalty decision against Liverpool after Sadio Mane’s overhead kick clearance attempt (Photo) – Liverpool spell Caoimhin Kelleher’s name wrong on ace’s iconic Premier League debut shirt Video: Mohamed Salah pounces on error from ex-Liverpool ace Conor Coady to fire Reds into lead vs Wolves

It’s nice to Wijnaldum scoring for the Reds considering his brilliant record for the Holland national team.