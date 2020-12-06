Menu

Video: Granit Xhaka absolutely wipes out Harry Kane with foul just one minute into Arsenal vs Spurs

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Just one minute and six seconds into today’s eagerly-anticipated north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Granit Xhaka set the fiery tone with a foul.

Harry Kane drove forward in space, Xhaka’s plan to stop the clinical England captain from firing off a long-range shot or playing a dangerous pass was to simply completely run into the superstar.

Xhaka dove straight across the forward’s body, sending him crashing to the floor and leaving the referee with no choice but to blow the whistle. The Arsenal midfielder was lucky to come away without a yellow.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane punishes wasteful Arsenal with a thunderous strike off the bar to put Spurs 2-0 up
“Either Lennon goes or the ten does” – These Celtic fans fear keeping Neil Lennon is simply handing Rangers the title
Video: Son puts Spurs ahead against Arsenal with an absolute stunner from distance

All things considered, Arsenal fans really can’t complain much about this, it stopped Kane from using the space to show off his killer shooting ability.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Harry Kane

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Wolfgang says:
    December 6, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    A sucker punch and the gunners are2 down.
    The gunners have 91% possession.
    Football is a simple game but Arteta like Wenger has made it into a complicated passing game with the gunners getting
    nowhere.
    If it ccarries onthe gunners could be sucked
    into the relegation quicksrnd.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.