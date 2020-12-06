Menu

Video: Harry Kane punishes wasteful Arsenal with a thunderous strike off the bar to put Spurs 2-0 up

Sometimes football will throw up a sequence of play which perfectly encapsulates the two teams on the pitch.

Arsenal have a great chance to level the game against Spurs, but they don’t look confident on the ball and they end up wasting a great opening with a poor ball that goes a few yards behind the striker who is in a great position.

Spurs then leap into action with an excellent counter attack where every moment looks purposeful with players who are confident in their decisions, and Harry Kane is ruthless with a perfect finish to leave the keeper with no chance:

Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sport

