Video: Jamie Vardy breaks Sheffield United hearts with a last minute winner to punish poor touch

Being ruthless is usually what separates great teams from average sides, and Leicester were ruthless to grab a last minute winner against Sheffield United today.

United look in control until a slack touch offers James Maddison the slightest glimpse of an opening, and Jamie Vardy is suddenly through on goal before you can really process what’s happened.

The Sheffield United defender could bring him down and take a red for the team, but he lets him go and the result is inevitable:

Pictures from RMC Sport