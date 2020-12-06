Video: Joel Matip scores header for Liverpool vs Wolves after Mo Salah assist from clever short corner routine

In the 66th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Wolves, the Reds caught the west Midlands outfit out with a clever short corner routine.
Jordan Henderson played the ball into Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian skipped well away from Daniel Podence before floating a dangerous ball into the box.
Fernando Marcal lost track of Joel Matip’s run and was punished for doing so as the centre-back headed the ball into the back of the net from just a couple of yards out.
Mo Salah's delivery ?
Joel Matip's header ?@LFC are cruising at Anfield!#PLonPrime #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/os9g63G7NM
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 6, 2020
Pictures from Prime Video and RMC Sport.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have been at their clinical best tonight, they’ve been in complete control.