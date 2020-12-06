Menu

Video: Joel Matip scores header for Liverpool vs Wolves after Mo Salah assist from clever short corner routine

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

In the 66th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Wolves, the Reds caught the west Midlands outfit out with a clever short corner routine.

Jordan Henderson played the ball into Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian skipped well away from Daniel Podence before floating a dangerous ball into the box.

Fernando Marcal lost track of Joel Matip’s run and was punished for doing so as the centre-back headed the ball into the back of the net from just a couple of yards out.

Pictures from Prime Video and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Georginio Wijnaldum scores stunning long-range curler for Liverpool vs Wolves
Video: Referee uses VAR to overturn penalty decision against Liverpool after Sadio Mane’s overhead kick clearance attempt
(Photo) – Liverpool spell Caoimhin Kelleher’s name wrong on ace’s iconic Premier League debut shirt

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been at their clinical best tonight, they’ve been in complete control.

More Stories Joel Matip Jordan Henderson Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.