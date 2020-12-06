(Video) Marcelo Bielsa’s hilarious reaction to defender’s accidental mistake

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was not happy that his left-back, Stuart Dallas, slipped over during yesterday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

Bielsa watched his exciting side take an early lead through a Patrick Bamford opener but later found his team 2-1 down as the game entered it’s final stages.

Bombing forward, in an attempt to grab a late equaliser, Bielsa instructed his men to go all guns blazing.

Despite playing some great football for large parts of the match, Leeds United were unable to take anything away from Stamford Bridge and eventually fell to a late third goal after the Blues executed a perfect counter-attack.

However, one of the moments of the match came from the Leeds’ bench after Bielsa was spotted visibly disappointed that Dallas accidentally slipped over.

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport