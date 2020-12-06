Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah pounces on error from ex-Liverpool ace Conor Coady to fire Reds into lead vs Wolves

Liverpool have a former academy graduate to thank for them taking the lead in the 23rd minute of this evening’s Premier League tie against Wolves.

Jordan Henderson lofted the ball towards the box with a dangerous pass from the halfway line, Conor Coady’s decision to chest the ball proved to be the wrong one as Mohamed Salah snatched the ball.

Salah controlled the ball before drilling it into the bottom corner with a fine finish whilst under serious pressure from Coady and Willy Boly. This is ace ice-cold as it gets.

Pictures from Prime Video and RMC Sport.

Liverpool capitalised on a rare blunder from a Wolves side that are very organised, they’ve been rewarded for Salah’s clinical nature and natural goalscoring ability.

