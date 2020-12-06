Video: Mohamed Salah silences ‘selfish’ claims with gesture as Liverpool make it 4-0 against Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold used his insane passing ability to make an impact just 10 minutes into his return from injury as a substitute against Wolves, as he crafted Liverpool’s fourth goal of the night.

Curtis Jones threaded the needle with an inch-perfect pass to Alexander-Arnold on the right-wing, the full-back took a touch before drilling the ball into the box with his trademark pinpoint delivery.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane waiting in the wings, Salah showed that he’s not ‘selfish’ at all as he lifted his arms and left the ball to his Senegalese partner.

Mane looked set to hit the back of the net, but wing-back Nelson Semedo slid down and turned the ball into this own net with his valiant effort at keeping it out.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shut down the claims after an incident 15 months ago, with Andy Robertson echoing that the side’s forwards like Salah are ‘paid to be selfish’ this week to the Echo.

FOUR-MIDABLE @LFC ? Trent Alexander-Arnold back doing what he does best! A ridiculous delivery which Nélson Semedo can only divert into his own net#PLonPrime #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/d0MUsFcSez — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 6, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video and Optus Sport.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been exceptional tonight, they’ve shown their clinical side to punish Wolves when they’ve been left in space or to capitalise on defensive errors.