Video: Son puts Spurs ahead against Arsenal with an absolute stunner from distance

Harry Kane is usually spoken of as the superstar that leads this Spurs team, but Son Heung-Min is starting to force his way into the conversation when it comes to the best players in the Premier League.

He’s been outstanding this season and he’s just come up with a moment of magic to put Spurs ahead against Arsenal this evening:

OH MY! WHAT A PEACH! Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min combine once again, and the finish is absolutely stunning from the South Korean.

You can see that this is destined for the net as soon as it leaves his foot, and the few Spurs fans who have been able to attend the match today are obviously delighted to see such a special goal.