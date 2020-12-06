Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane has been told that he will inevitably ‘break’ another player’s ‘neck’ after being accused of dangerous play again, this time on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

In the 92nd minute of Spurs’ 2-0 win over north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, Kane backed into the Arsenal centre-back during an aerial duel, leaving Gabriel to land on his back from very high up.

The incident left both players on the floor, with Gabriel extremely lucky to not suffer a serious injury as a result of the impact on his neck.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty impossible to sign this off as accidental from Kane or merely trying to win a foul, as the striker has used this tactic on Adam Lallana and Aaron Cresswell this season.

It’s extremely worrying to see that Kane is continuing to do this – for whatever reason – whilst the claims from Kristian von Streng Hæhre of Norwegian outlet TV2 may be slightly extreme – it’s clear that a pattern is emerging.

The fact that the England captain has done so against former Three Lions teammates Lallana and Cresswell is also alarming.